$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $23.81 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Beauty Health
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.