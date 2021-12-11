6,919 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $158.56 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

