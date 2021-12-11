$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $77.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.22 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $980.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

