79,102 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 2.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

