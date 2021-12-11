8,910 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski purchased 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $141.45 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

