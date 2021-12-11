8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,342.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.