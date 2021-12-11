Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 542,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 218,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

