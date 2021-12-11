Aave Reaches One Day Volume of $173.45 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Aave has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $173.45 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $179.09 or 0.00364660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,433,293 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

