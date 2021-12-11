Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 781.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 5.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

