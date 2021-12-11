Abulaba (AAA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Abulaba has a market cap of $2,438.45 and approximately $80.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Abulaba

AAA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

