Abulaba (AAA) Price Down 48.5% This Week

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 47.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $2,431.80 and approximately $80.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

