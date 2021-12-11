Abyss Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $262,528.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

