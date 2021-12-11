Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $58.70 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

