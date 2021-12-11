Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.44. 1,983,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,044. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average of $328.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

