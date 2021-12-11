Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Accenture worth $276,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.66 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.