ACENT Market Capitalization Hits $7.97 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

