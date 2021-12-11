ACoconut (AC) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $524,659.86 and approximately $56,650.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

