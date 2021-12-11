Acoin One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $24,229.53 and $12.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Acoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

