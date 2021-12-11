Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $472,124.85 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $472,124.85 and $14,941.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,095,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.