Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.55. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,404 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

