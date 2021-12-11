AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 281,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 260,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

