Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,044. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,322,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 683,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.