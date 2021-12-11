Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

