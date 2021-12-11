AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $262.29

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.29 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.65). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,744 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.06 million and a PE ratio of -46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

