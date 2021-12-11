Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 633,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

