Aditus (ADI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $113,013.04 and approximately $186,888.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aditus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aditus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aditus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.