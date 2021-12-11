Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.50 and its 200-day moving average is $615.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

