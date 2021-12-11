Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

