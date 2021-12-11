Adshares (ADS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $63.97 million and $4.08 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00119403 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,392 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

