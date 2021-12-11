AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 2.1%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 37,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.80% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

