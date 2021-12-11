AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AECOM stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after buying an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

