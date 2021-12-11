Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $16.46. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 631,130 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,866,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

