Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.06

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $8.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,292,072 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.