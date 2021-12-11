Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $165.42 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.