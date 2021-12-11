Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,345,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

