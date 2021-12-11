Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $40,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

