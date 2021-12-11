Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and $5.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.70 or 0.98666642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.00397376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,248,356 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

