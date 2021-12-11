Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.01

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.73. Air China shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Air China Limited will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

