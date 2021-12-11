Aitra Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $438,078.43 and $2.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aitra has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aitra coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aitra Coin Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 6,984,851 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,686 coins. Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial . Aitra’s official website is aitra.io

Buying and Selling Aitra

