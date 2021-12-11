Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $269,377.08

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 120% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 76% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $269,377.08 and approximately $4,410.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.04 or 0.08313657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.