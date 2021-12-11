Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $213.93 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $213.93 million and $22.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00346858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00139894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00093407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

