Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

AA opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

