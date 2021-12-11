Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $9.64 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and approximately $211.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00171924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.40 or 0.00514897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,765,207,006 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,032,901 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

