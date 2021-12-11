ALL BEST ICO Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $918,796.23 and $331,247.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00208775 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,625,908 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

