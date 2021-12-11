Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.