AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $156,935.84 and $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.