Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 13,948 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

