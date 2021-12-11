Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,993 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

