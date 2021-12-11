Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 77,718 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.