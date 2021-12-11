Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

